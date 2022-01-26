Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $47,082.93 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

