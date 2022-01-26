Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.46% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $103,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BIO opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $712.92 and its 200-day moving average is $739.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.