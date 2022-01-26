BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 9% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.97. 113,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,045,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

