Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Up 9.5%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 55,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 30,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 93.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

