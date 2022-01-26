Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 7.8%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.33 and last traded at $125.38. Approximately 22,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

