BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 5.1%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 10,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 72,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

PHGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

