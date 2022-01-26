BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Aegis

Analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $260,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $121,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

