BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Aegis

Analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BVXV stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
