Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.63. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The company has a market cap of C$504.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.34.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

