Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0905

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $784.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002281 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,620,054 coins and its circulating supply is 23,453,920 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

