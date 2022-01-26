Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $809.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002293 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,627,182 coins and its circulating supply is 23,460,587 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

