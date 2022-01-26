Bitball Treasure Trading Down 31% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $88,513.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $28.15 or 0.00076613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

