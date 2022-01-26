Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $201,213.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.24 or 0.99942807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030531 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00443430 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

