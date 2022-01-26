bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $543,930.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

