Bitcoin 2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $202.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

