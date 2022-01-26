Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $978,362.08

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $978,362.08 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

