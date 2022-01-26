Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $5.79 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $305.32 or 0.00796444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $4.73 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,334.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00244389 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,965,931 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

