Bitcoin Private Market Cap Achieves $3.90 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $452.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00243941 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00078254 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00099343 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 254.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.