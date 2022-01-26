BitcoinPoS Hits Market Cap of $254,468.22 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $254,468.22 and approximately $196.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,333,799 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,345 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

