BitcoinPoS Market Cap Achieves $179,330.43 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $179,330.43 and $413.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,336,062 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,608 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

