BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $148,880.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,830.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.08 or 0.06812271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00292722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.00794962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00065610 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00401706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00244036 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.