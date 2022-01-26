BitDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $887.50 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $887.50 million and $83.61 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

