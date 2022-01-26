Bitradio Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $60,500.56 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,856,613 coins and its circulating supply is 10,856,609 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

