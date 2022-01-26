Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.15 and traded as high as C$4.50. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 18,334 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$260.21 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,411.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$37,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$433,661.13. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,509 and sold 47,900 shares valued at $243,974.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.