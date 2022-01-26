BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.89

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and traded as low as $12.91. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 116,493 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.