BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,597 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.87% of Banner worth $281,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

