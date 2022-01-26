BlackRock Inc. Acquires 261,391 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Shift4 Payments worth $281,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

