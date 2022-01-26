BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.86% of Palomar worth $284,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 112,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Notaras purchased 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $149,701.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,120 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

