BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.30% of Global Net Lease worth $294,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after buying an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.