BlackRock Inc. Buys 98,243 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.62% of Proto Labs worth $305,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 32.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

