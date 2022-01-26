BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.51% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $306,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

