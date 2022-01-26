BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,268,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.