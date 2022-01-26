BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,857,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.19% of B&G Foods worth $294,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.