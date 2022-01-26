BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.20% of Monro worth $293,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Monro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Monro by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

