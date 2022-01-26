BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.25% of Allakos worth $299,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.