BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,672,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 579,251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.50% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $288,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $63,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,018 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

