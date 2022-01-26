BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.59% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $298,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

