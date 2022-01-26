BlackRock Inc. Has $282.24 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of Moelis & Company worth $282,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

