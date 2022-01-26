BlackRock Inc. Has $290.25 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $290,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

