BlackRock Inc. Has $291.23 Million Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.08% of AppLovin worth $291,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $290,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,939,193 shares of company stock worth $727,241,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

