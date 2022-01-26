BlackRock Inc. Has $291.71 Million Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,818,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,705,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.45% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $291,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 468,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

