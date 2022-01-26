BlackRock Inc. Has $293.64 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.26% of Central Garden & Pet worth $293,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.