BlackRock Inc. Has $297.77 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of nCino worth $297,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter valued at $14,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

