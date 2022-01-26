BlackRock Inc. Has $300.11 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.21% of Barnes Group worth $300,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 140,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

