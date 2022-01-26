BlackRock Inc. Has $302.87 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $302,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,458,000 after buying an additional 627,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,065 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

