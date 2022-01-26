BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.81% of Sotera Health worth $282,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

