BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.55% of Graham worth $281,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Graham by 21.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $593.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $599.36. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

