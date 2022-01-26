BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.68% of Green Plains worth $293,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Green Plains by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of GPRE opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

