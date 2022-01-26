BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.88% of Belden worth $284,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 29.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

