BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,519,816 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.37% of Trustmark worth $289,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

