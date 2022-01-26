BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,713,058 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Altice USA worth $294,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of ATUS opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

